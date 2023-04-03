Willie Ray Fairley traveling to Mississippi to help storm victims this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack, will be in Mississippi this week to help people affected by deadly storms.
The Cedar Rapids man is from Mississippi, and he'll be cooking and feeding those in need. Fairley plans to leave Iowa on Wednesday. He plans to serve meals in Rolling Fork, Mississippi from Thursday through Sunday.
A trip organizer told KWWL that Fairley will be set up up next to the city's hospital.
Rolling Fork, a town of about 2,000 people, was mostly destroyed by a tornado on March 24.
