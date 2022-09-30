Willie Ray Fairley planning to help Hurricane Ian victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa's very own philanthropist, Willie Ray Fairley, is once again responding to those in need - this time to provide relief for Hurricane Ian victims.
The owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids is planning to take his team to the south next week to help feed hurricane Ian victims.
Fairley made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday. Fairley says that the shack will remain open on Monday and Tuesday of next week before he leaves for Florida.
An exact date for the team's departure has yet to be announced.
Fairley is accepting donations for the trip. Find out where to donate in the post below.