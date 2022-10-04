Willie Ray Fairley leaving for Florida on Friday; seeking a driver

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack, is eying Friday, October 7 to begin his trip with his crew to support Hurricane Ian victims in Florida.
Fairley made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday. In the comment section, Fairley clarified that the planned trip would take place from October 7 - October 15.
In the same Facebook post, Fairley announced that his crew were also seeking an "experienced driver" that could pull a thirty-foot camper. Interested candidates can message or call Fairley.
In a separate Facebook post, Fairley announced that all sales from Tuesday and Wednesday would go toward the Florida trip.