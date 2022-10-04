 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Willie Ray Fairley leaving for Florida on Friday; seeking a driver

  • Updated
  • 0
Willie Ray Fairley 1

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack, is eying Friday, October 7 to begin his trip with his crew to support Hurricane Ian victims in Florida.

Fairley made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday. In the comment section, Fairley clarified that the planned trip would take place from October 7 - October 15.

In the same Facebook post, Fairley announced that his crew were also seeking an "experienced driver" that could pull a thirty-foot camper. Interested candidates can message or call Fairley.

In a separate Facebook post, Fairley announced that all sales from Tuesday and Wednesday would go toward the Florida trip.