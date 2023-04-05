Willie Ray Fairley heads to Mississippi to assist storm victims

ROLLING FORK, Mississippi (KWWL) -- Willie Ray Fairley and his crew have officially left for Rolling Fork, Mississippi to help feed victims impacted by a a late-March storm.
In a Facebook post, Fairley said, "We are officially on the road, heading to Rolling Fork, Mississippi! If anyone would like to donate, please do so through our Venmo. We appreciate all of your support!"
Fairley, who grew up in Mississippi, has been planning the trip for the last week.
Fairley will be in Rolling Fork from Thursday through Sunday to assist storm victims get a hot meal. He previously told KWWL that they'll be set up next to a city hospital.