Willie Ray and his team are ready to head to Florida

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)-- It was just over one month ago, when Willie Ray Fairley got back from his trip helping victims of the historic flooding in Kentucky. Yet, here he is again, getting ready to pack up at Willie Ray's Q Shack and head to another disaster.
“After the Derecho happened I realized, this is what I love doing," Willie said on Wednesday ahead of the trip to Florida. "It’s getting out and helping people. So if it costs me a little bit I’ll just try and make it up when I get back and continue on.”
There are six volunteers joining Willie for this trip. Along with five vehicles full of supplies and the grills. They leave around 7 a.m. Friday morning. After an over 1,400 mile drive they expect to arrive in Fort Myers, Florida on Saturday night.
Trevor nicholson, who has joined Willie on all his trips to disaster zones, says they’ll be starting the grills early Sunday morning, and passing out supplies and food to anyone who needs it.
“We serve all kinds of first responders," Nicholson said. "Linesmen, national guardsmen, those types of things. I mean, anybody is welcome. If you’re in need of a free hot meal, that’s what we’re there for.”
The Eastern Iowa community has continued its support of Willie. So far they have raised around $20,000 in private donations.
Willie says this support has been a significant help.
“There’s a lot of people who probably want to do these things but may not have the means," Willie Ray said. "So since we’re willing to do it and people are willing to help us so it’s a blessing. All the way around.”
They expect the trip to cost from $25,000 to $30,000. However Nicholson says they’ll be going whether or not the donations reach the needed amount.
Saying Willie will do what he’s always done, and put his own money forward.
“If he does have to pay some out of his pocket it’s not too substantial, but at the same time," Nicholson said. "It’s willie, he’s going to do it regardless.”
Willie and his team plan to stay down in Florida until next the 13th or 14th of October, depending how long supplies and funds last.