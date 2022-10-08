Waterloo West scores big victory over Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 42-3

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) Waterloo West used a big first half offensively and shut down Cedar Rapids Jefferson on route to a 42-3 victory over the J-Hawks Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo
West High Quarterback Alex Willis fired three first half touchdown passes.
Tight end Parker Engstrom was on the end of two West TD passes, including one from John Willis, after a lateral from his QB brother.
Willis' first TD pass of the night went to Terez Smith, and his third went to Depree Banks, who made a great over the should catch for 52 yards, as the Wahawks built a big lead and never looked back.
West High running back, Cavelle Fay had a big night, with two first half touchdown runs, including one for 65 yards on a kickoff return.
West improves to 2 and 5 on the season and heads to Dubuque Hempstead next Friday night.
Jefferson got a 45-yard field goal from placekicker, Bertin Gisubizo.
Jefferson is still winless since the 2019 season and has a Thursday night game with Marshalltown at Kingston Stadium. Watch some game highlights here.