WATCH LIVE: Alexander Jackson trial begins

  • Updated
Alex Jackson

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Day one of Alex Jackson's triple murder trial started at 9 a.m. Friday morning, after three days of jury selection in the Linn County Courthouse.

Alex Jackson is accused of killing his mother, father, and sister in June of 2021 in Cedar Rapids.

Jackson has plead not guilty and told police someone broke into their home and killed his family.

Jackson faces three counts of first-degree murder charges. The trial is expected to take nine days, excluding holidays and weekends.

This is only the second triple homicide case in Cedar Rapids history.

Watch live proceedings below.

A 22-year-old Iowa man faces three first-degree murder charges for the deaths of his father, mother and sister. Prosecutors allege Alexander Jackson shot all three family members on June 15, 2021, before calling the police to report that a masked intruder shot his family. Jackson denied the allegations but told authorities "his father recently told him to get a job or move out of the home," the criminal complaint said. Prosecutors believe the shootings were done execution style and a coverup plan was in place by Jackson.

#IowaFamilyMurders #AlexanderJackson #lawandcrime

This is a developing story. Stick with KWWL on-air and online for updates.