Voting open for Cedar Rapids Public Library's Gingerbread House Contest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Voting is now open to the public for the Cedar Rapids Public Library's Gingerbread House Contest.
A panel of judges, library staff, and the public will choose winners, but public voting is underway at the library's website through December 19.
The library says that they're helping AARP Iowa get the word out about Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADU's. These are fully self-contained homes on the same lot as a main house.
Amber McNamera with the Cedar Rapids Public Library discussed more details about ADU's with KWWL.
"Through an ADU, which could be a basement apartment, it could also be a house in the backyard like a tiny home, an in-law suite, all of those are considered ADU's. An old carriage house, things like that are great opportunities to keep families together to save money on rent."
There will also be an informational session at the downtown library towards the end of January to talk about ADU uses and how they work in the Cedar Rapids community.