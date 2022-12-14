Vivian's Soul Food in Cedar Rapids closing permanently

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Vivian's Soul Food is closing permanently in Cedar Rapids, citing economic impacts as the reason for the closure.
In a Facebook post the owners said, "Unfortunately, covid followed by unprecedented times in our economy have brought residual impacts that are worsening with each day that we optimistically attempt to operate."
Though the restaurant is closing down, the owners say that they are still planning to have a heavy involvement in the community.
On a final note, the owners said, "Thank you again to our amazing community. Please visit our remaining local restaurants often, tip your servers well, and remember smiles are contagious and can change someone's entire day."