Victims identified in fatal Cedar Rapids crash

  • Updated
Deadly-crash
By Leslie Stone

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - UPDATE: The two people killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cedar Rapids on Saturday have been identified.

The deceased have been identified as 75-year-old John Yanecek and 81-year-old Arlene Yanecek, both of Cedar Rapids.

One other person was injured in the crash.

Two people are dead, and another person is hurt after a crash in Cedar Rapids on Saturday evening.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Williams Boulevard and Wiley Boulevard Southwest. First responders said it was a two-car accident involving a sedan and pickup truck.

Both passengers in the sedan, an 81-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man, died from their injuries at a local hospital.

First responders treated the driver of the pickup on-scene before taking him to a local hospital. Doctors expect he will survive his injuries.

Cedar Rapids Police are still investigating the crash.

