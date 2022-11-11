Veteran's Day service held in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Veteran's Day Memorial Building held the Traditional Metro Veteran's Council Service on Friday.
Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell spoke at the event. She called on all Iowans to pause and reflect on the sacrifices of all those who have put on the uniform to serve the nation.
"We also thank our veterans by a rededication of community efforts to obtain safe and affordable housing, to gain meaningful unemployment, and to provide other services necessary to enjoy the same rights and privileges of all citizens that their service helped to secure," O'Donnell said.
The New Horizons Band and Coe College Concert Choir performed the national anthem at the service.
The service also included the presentation of colors, a guest speaker, and volley salute.