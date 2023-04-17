UPDATE: Suspect arrested for vandalizing Cedar Rapids Kernels' stadium

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an apparent break-in at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The arrest was made after police and Cedar Rapids Kernels' staff reviewed surveillance video from the stadium's security camera, according to a post on the Kernel's Facebook page.
The minor baseball team is dealing with the aftermath of the break-in. A broken window, broken glass and broken furniture were all discovered Sunday morning.
Cedar Rapids police have not identified the suspect.
ORIGINAL STORY - 4/16/23:
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- The Cedar Rapids Kernels are dealing with what appears to be vandalism at their stadium.
The Minor League Baseball team plays at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kernels General Manager Scott Wilson posted photos on his Facebook page, which show the glass door to the stadium gift shop smashed and more damage inside the store. Other images showed damage to windows and doors to the concourse.
KWWL reached out to Cedar Rapids Police on Sunday to see if officers are investigating the apparent break-in at the stadium as vandalism or theft but have not heard back.
The Kernels canceled their scheduled 1:05 game on Saturday afternoon against the Quad City River Bandits because of the weather. The cancelation does not appear to be related to the damage.
Fans with tickets to the game can hold on to them and exchange them for a future regular season game.