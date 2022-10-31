UPDATE: Police chase in Cedar Rapids ends in deadly crash, victim identified

UPDATE: Cedar Rapids Police have identified the driver as Jamie Hill, 38 from Cedar Rapids. Police say they were trying to pull Hill over for traffic violations when the chase started.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is dead after a police chase ended in a deadly crash near Cedar Rapids at around 2:06 a.m. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the driver was trying to escape away from Cedar Rapids Police officers.
As the driver took the ramp off of I-380 Southbound to Highway 30 West, they entered the gore area and rolled several times.
The State Patrol said the driver died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Authorities blocked off lanes of Highway 30 for several hours on Monday morning as the State Patrol and others investigated the deadly crash.