UPDATE: Motorcyclist severely injured after I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids

UPDATE: Cedar Rapids Police say a motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with severe injuries after a crash on I-380.
Iowa DOT 511 website and Cedar Rapids Police report I-380 is now back open.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa DOT is alerting a roadblock on I-380 north blocking traffic.
This is currently between Exit 21: H and J Avenues and Exit 22: 29th St. and Cold Stream.
Drivers currently should expect at least a 15-minute delay.
