...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110 possible again Thursday.

* WHERE...Much of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

UPDATE: Motorcyclist severely injured after I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids

  Updated
UPDATE: Cedar Rapids Police say a motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with severe injuries after a crash on I-380.

Iowa DOT 511 website and Cedar Rapids Police report I-380 is now back open.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa DOT is alerting a roadblock on I-380 north blocking traffic.

This is currently between Exit 21: H and J Avenues and Exit 22: 29th St. and Cold Stream. 

Drivers currently should expect at least a 15-minute delay. 

I-380 northbound: Road blocked. | Iowa 511 Travel Information (511ia.org)