UPDATE: Missing Cedar Rapids 16-year-old found

Ava Karasek Web
Image of Ava Karasek provided by the Cedar Rapids Police Dept.

UPDATE: Cedar Rapids Police Department say 16-year-old Ava Karasek is found.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Ava Karasek last seen on Hillcrest Rd. in Dubuque on May 26th at 2:30 p.m.

Ava is 5'5", 130 lbs. with brown eyes and dark red/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a Burgandy shirt and black pants.

Ava does have bipolar and borderline personality disorder, Crohn's disease and last seen with a 16-year-old Jackson Connelly. 

If you have any information, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

