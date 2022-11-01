UPDATE: Missing Cedar Rapids 16-year-old found

UPDATE: Cedar Rapids Police are reporting 16-year-old Karla is found.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Cedar Rapids Police are searching for 16-year-old Karla Lurk Vargas last seen at Casey's on Center Point Rd. and 32nd St. NE at noon on Tuesday.
Karla is 5'5" and weighs 160 lbs. She has long black hair in a braid, nose ring and a scar on her right elbow.
She was last seen wearing black jogging pants, black hoodie and black and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Dept. at 319-286-5491.