UPDATE: Linn County roadway back open, explosive device removed

UPDATE (1:30 PM) - The Linn County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it was an improvised explosive device. It has been safely removed from the roadway by the Cedar Rapids Hazard Device Unit.
The roadway has reopened though the incident remains under investigation.
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A road is closed in Springville after a possible improvised explosive device was found Thursday morning.
A Sheriff's Office deputy discovered it at 10:51 AM on the 1000 block of Secrist Road. Cedar Rapids bomb technicians are investigating.
No one has been hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.