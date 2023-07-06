Unsafe U-turn results in motorcycle crash with severe injuries

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KWWL) - A motorcyclist was left with severe injuries Thursday at 3:37 p.m. after a car made an unsafe U-turn on the Lewis Access Rd. overpass at I-380.
Linn County Sheriff says a Honda Accord driven by 72-year-old Linda Morris, tried to turn the wrong way down an off ramp to Lewis Access Rd. Morris then made an unsafe U-turn in front of a passing motorcycle leading to a crash.
The motorcyclist, 66-year-old John Dougherty, was sent by ambulance to a local hospital for severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Morris' passenger 77-year-old Marie Hippen was sent to a local hospital via ambulance for back pain and precautions.
