...Bitter Cold Temperatures Return Tonight into Tomorrow Morning...

.Lows tonight will once again dip below zero tonight as a cold
front brings stronger winds and another round of bitter cold
temperatures. The cold spell won't last long, but wind chills in
the teens and 20s below zero will be common over much of central
and northern Iowa for the Friday morning trip to school and work.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to
30 below zero will be common.

* WHERE...Much of the northern half of Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

University of Iowa refunding tickets after fan group allegedly lied to get discounted order

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Boys and Girls Club is getting hundreds of Hawkeye men's basketball tickets after a fan group allegedly lied on a discounted ticket order.

Orange Krush is a University of Illinois fan group that travels each year to a different away game.

In a post, they say they planned to go to Iowa City for Saturday's game between the Hawkeyes and the Fighting Illini, but their 200 tickets were revoked. 

The University of Iowa Athletic Department said the group ordered tickets on behalf of an Illinois chapter of the Boys and Girls Club. The group admitted to falsely ordering tickets under the organization. 

The University of Iowa Athletic Department refunded the original ticket order, and instead donated dozens of tickets to the Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Rapids. 

