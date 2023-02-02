University of Iowa refunding tickets after fan group allegedly lied to get discounted order

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Boys and Girls Club is getting hundreds of Hawkeye men's basketball tickets after a fan group allegedly lied on a discounted ticket order.
Orange Krush is a University of Illinois fan group that travels each year to a different away game.
In a post, they say they planned to go to Iowa City for Saturday's game between the Hawkeyes and the Fighting Illini, but their 200 tickets were revoked.
The University of Iowa Athletic Department said the group ordered tickets on behalf of an Illinois chapter of the Boys and Girls Club. The group admitted to falsely ordering tickets under the organization.
The University of Iowa Athletic Department refunded the original ticket order, and instead donated dozens of tickets to the Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Rapids.