UNI to announce official kickoff of Our Tomorrow, The Campaign For UNI during homecoming week

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) The University of Northern Iowa will officially kick off the largest capital campaign in school history with a special ceremony Friday, October 7, during UNI Homecoming week.
Our Tomorrow, The Campaign for UNI is a $250,000,000 fundraising effort, by far the biggest in UNI history.
Money raised during the campaign will see mayor improvements to many campus facilities, including the UNI Dome and the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. The UNI Campanile will undergo a major renovation.
The University has been in the 'quiet' stage of this fundraising campaign for the past several years.
To date, more than 25,000 donors have come forward to participate in the new capital campaign.
The official kickoff will begin at 5:30 pm Friday, October 7, during an outdoor campus event, to be held between The Commons and The Campanile on campus.
Kurt Warner and his wife, Brenda, are coming to Cedar Falls for this event, and will be the special guests of the kickoff ceremony and will also ride in the UNI Homecoming Parade Saturday morning, October 8.
UNI President, Dr, Mark Nook, also with Leslie Prideaux and Hillery Oberle of the UNI Leadership team, discuss the Campaign and the Homecoming week on this week's edition of The Steele Report.