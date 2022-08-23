 Skip to main content
Two teens involved in three car crash near Fairfax

  • Updated
Car Crash LC Web
Image provided by Linn County Sheriff

NEAR FAIRFAX, Iowa (KWWL) - A 17-year-old driver fails to stop causing a large crash at Williams Blvd. and Beverly Rd. just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. 

A Dodge Ram driven by a 17-year-old was on Prairie View Dr. and failed to stop causing a Toyota Sienna driven by 62-year-old Sheryl Stallman to hit the Dodge Ram. on Williams Blvd. This caused the Dodge to spin and hit a Saturn Aura driven by 19-year-old Raegan Shreeves.

The 17-year-old driver went into the northwest ditch. Stallman was sent to a local hospital by ambulance for minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported. The 17-year-old driver was cited for failing to yield upon entering a through highway.