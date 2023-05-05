Two pilots embark on a 90-day flight to raise awareness of ending polio

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A flight in Cedar Rapids took off on Friday to start a 90-day global tour, with the mission being to raise awareness to end polio.
Family and friends gathered on Friday morning to show support to two pilots that will be flying across the world to raise awareness about the ongoing efforts to bring an end to the polio disease.
During this global tour, they will visit 21 countries and will make 39 stops. This is a trip that only 700 pilots have ever completed.
KWWL spoke with pilots Peter Teahen and John Ockenfels about how they felt before starting the big journey. They left the Cedar Rapids Airport on Friday morning.
They said, "It's a lot of countries we haven't been to, lot of people we haven’t met, the creativity from these fundraisers… We are ready to go!"
Teahen and Ockenfels have taken time off work in order to go on the trip. They're paying for the flight on their own as well. This allows every donation to go toward the Rotary Foundation in order to help end polio.
Ockenfels says that in today’s age, history books aren’t enough when it comes to informing of the dangers of the disease. They both say that people should talk to others who experienced the disease first-hand.
Polio is almost eradicated from the world. It's only present in two countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
To learn more information about the flight, visit their website.