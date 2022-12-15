Two people injured in crash involving a Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people were injured Thursday morning in a Linn County crash that involved a Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van, though no children were on board at the time of the crash.
According to a press release, multiple agencies responded to the crash at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Feather Ridge and Blairs Ferry Road.
Investigations revealed that a pickup traveling southbound on Feather Ridge Road was attempting to turn left onto Blairs Ferry Road. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and also failed to yield to the westbound school bus van, causing the vehicles to crash at the intersection.
The driver and lone occupant of the pickup, 52-year-old Bart Johnson, complained of back pain and was pinned inside the vehicle. Rescue personnel were able to get him out of the vehicle.
The driver and lone occupant of the school bus van, 69-year-old Keith McGowan, was able to get himself out of the vehicle. McGowan complained of chest pain.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and each vehicle had airbags deploy in the crash. They were each transported to Cedar Rapids hospitals to be treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff's Office.