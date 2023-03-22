Two people injured in Cedar Rapids shooting in apparent 'targeted incident'

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left two people injured in what they say appears to be a "targeted incident."
The shooting happened around 10:54 p.m. in the 1500 block of Oakland Rd NE.
When officers arrived, the found one man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was treated on scene before being transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after the first victim was found, police found a second man nearby who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was also treated on scene before being transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward with more information.
If you have information about this or any other unsolved case, call Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.