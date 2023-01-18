Two people injured in a Cedar Rapids RV fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Fire and Police departments responded to an RV fire on Wednesday morning that left two people injured.
First responders were dispatched to the 1000 block of America Dr. SW at 5:45 a.m. Police officers arrived first and attempted to enter the vehicle, but could not due to the heavy smoke.
Firefighters were able to enter the vehicle and remove the two occupants. One adult male and adult female were treated on-scene for smoke inhalation and burns. They were transported to local hospitals for further treatment.
The fire was extinguished after 6:00 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.