Two people injured in a Cedar Rapids RV fire

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Today through Thursday Morning... .A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some rain will spread northward across much of southern and central Iowa by this afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times are expected at times from late this afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, mainly across central and northern Iowa. A light glazing of ice is also possible especially over the south tonight as freezing drizzle becomes possible. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast on Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central and east-central Iowa. * WHEN...From noon Today to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute today and the morning commute on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&