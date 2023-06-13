Two people displaced in Cedar Rapids apartment fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people were displaced after an apartment fire broke out in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
According to a press release, crews responded to the apartment fire in the 70 block of Miller Ave SW.
Upon arrival, crews found light smoke in a hallway, leading them to find that the fire was contained to a single apartment. Once they got through the door, they were met with heavy smoke.
The fire was put out in a bedroom and the apartment was ventilated to let out the lingering smoke.
The occupants were not home at the time of the fire, but they have been displaced.
No other residents of the apartment were displaced or injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.