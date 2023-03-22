Two people charged in burglary of Cedar Rapids business; over $200,000 of items stolen

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people are facing charges stemming from a burglary of a Cedar Rapids business in which over $200,000 of items were stolen.
Police say that the burglary happened at a business in the 4400 block of Center Point Road on March 6.
The two Cedar Rapids residents charged are:
- 30-year-old Levi Schutterele - 1st degree theft, 3rd degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony
- 33-year-old Zachery Melsha - 1st degree theft, 3rd degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony
Police say that several people participated in the burglary. Investigators learned that several vehicles and around 20 DJI drones were stolen, with a value of over $200,000.
Investigators executed multiple search warrants and several of the vehicles and drones have since been recovered.
Additional charges are expected as the investigation is still ongoing.
Cedar Rapids Police ask that anyone who has information on the incident to come forward. The department can be contacted at 319-286-5491.