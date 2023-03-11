Two injured in head-on crash in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- Two people are hurt after a head-on crash in Linn County.
It happened just before 4:30 Saturday morning at North Center Point Road and Beauer Lane.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Nolan Svoboda of Quasqueton crossed the centerline and struck a semi that was hauling corn head-on. First responders took Svoboda to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The other driver, 62-year-old Deborah Hundley of Aurora, went to the hospital with minor injuries.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office said deputies are still investigating the crash.
Linn County Sherriff's Deputies, Walker Fire Department, Center Point Fire Department, and Center Point Ambulance responded to the crash.