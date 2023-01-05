Two dogs saved from house fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two dogs were safely removed from a house fire in Cedar Rapids on Thursday morning.
According to a press release, the fire broke out in the 6200 block of Hoover Trail SW around 9:30 a.m. Crews were notified of a report of smoke at the residence.
Upon arrival, crews found that no people were home, but two dogs were found in the basement.
The fire was quickly extinguished by one crew, meanwhile the second crew executed search operations and rescued the dogs.
The home suffered heavy fire damage to the main floor. Smoke and water damage were found throughout the home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.