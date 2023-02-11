Two dead, one hurt in Cedar Rapids crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Two people are dead, and another person is hurt after a crash in Cedar Rapids on Saturday evening.
It happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Williams Boulevard and Wiley Boulevard Southwest. First responders said it was a two-car accident involving a sedan and pickup truck.
Both passengers in the sedan, an 81-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man, died from their injuries at a local hospital.
First responders treated the driver of the pickup on-scene before taking him to a local hospital. Doctors expect he will survive his injuries.
Cedar Rapids Police are still investigating the crash.