TSA officials show off new facial recognition technology at Eastern Iowa Airport

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Next time you go to the Eastern Iowa Airport, you will be asked to have your picture taken. Facial recognition scanners are now in full use at the security checkpoint.
The machine is called a CAT 2. The machine has been at the Eastern Iowa Airport as part of a pilot program since May.
The goal of the machine is to match a passenger's face with their photo ID at the security checkpoint.
The way it works is the passenger scans or inserts their driver's license or passport. The machine then takes a real-time picture of the passenger and verifies the photo matches your ID.
"It really is providing a more secure experience to the passenger. It does a better job of validating the ID and making sure that person in front of them is the person on the ID at a higher success rate when you account for human error," TSA Regional Spokesperson Jessica Mayle said. "We are doing a better job of ensuring we're not letting any fraudulent IDs go through and not letting any people who don't match their ID go through."
Mayle said the machine has a 99% success rate.
The system also checks to ensure the passenger is booked on a flight, eliminating the need to show their boarding pass at the security checkpoint. It only takes a matter of a few seconds.
"It was really quick and seamless," Tom Larkin, who was traveling to visit family members in Pennsylvania on Thursday, said. "I didn't have to get the boarding pass out or anything. Just put your driver's license in, it takes a quick photo of you and compares the two photos, and you're good to go."
Mayle said the machine helps TSA agents stay on top of the different security features on the driver's licenses from each of the 50 states.
"It would be impossible for our officers to memorize every unique security feature that's embedded in every different type of ID," Mayle said. "We can constantly be updating the algorithm in that machine so when new IDs and security features come out, the machine knows to look for them."
The TSA said it does not store the data from the facial recognition technology.
"The picture is erased when the passenger walks away, and it's overwritten by the next passenger's picture," Mayle said. "We simply take the photo. The only purpose is to verify your identity and verify the validity of your ID. Once we have that information, we know you're good to travel and go on your way. We don't store that data."
You can opt out by telling the TSA agent you are not interested, and they can manually verify your ID, which takes about the same amount of time as the machine.
"If you do not want to participate, just be ready with that information when you approach because it happens very quickly. This is not a slow machine that we have to reboot between passengers or anything," Mayle said. "If you want to participate, great, have that ID out and if you don't, just let that officer know ahead of time that you don't want your picture taken, and they're happy to accommodate you."
Mayle said the number of people who opt out is low and, most days is likely in the single digits.
Some critics have raised concerns about the new technology and privacy and bias by the machine. Those against the technology worry if the machine malfunctions and misidentifies someone, they could be wrongfully detained and face further surveillance and invasion of their privacy.
"The TSA works with privacy advocates and other government technology experts to make sure that this technology is appropriate and we are safeguarding data correctly," Mayle said ."Biometric technology is the new best way to verify someone's identity, and we want to make sure that TSA is using that technology appropriately and that we're collecting that data in a safe way."
Passengers at the Eastern Iowa Airport who KWWL spoke with on Thursday said they do not have any concerns.
"It is already on my driver's license. So the State of Iowa already has my picture," Larkin said. "I don't know that this will add any other layer of intrusion on my personal property or life."
"I think it is safe," Beth Thompson added. "I am sure they have tried everything possible to make it safe."
The new facial recognition technology might be an adjustment for travelers at first, but as passengers become more used to it, the TSA hopes the new technology will make checkpoints more efficient while keeping passengers safe.
"I love technology, and I think that's great," Thompson said. "I think the more we can do that, the safer we are, the smoother things go and we won't have these huge lines of people waiting to get through security."
The Eastern Iowa Airport is one of roughly two dozen airports across the country, including the Des Moines International Airport, with facial recognition technology.
The TSA said they hope to continue to expand the program to other airports in the future.