Trial date set for woman charged in connection to Cordal Lewis's murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A trial date has been set for Pierra Baugh, one of the three people charged in connection to the 2022 murder of 19-year-old Cordal Lewis.
Baugh is facing first-degree murder and robbery charges. Her trial is set to begin on March 7. U.S. Marshals arrested Baugh in November, along with Qiuinyana Jones.
According to court documents, Jones acted as a getaway driver after the murder. Jones also assisted in destroying evidence on Lewis's body.
Investigators say that Baugh worked with Kazius Childress to rob and assault Lewis in the lead up to his murder. After Childress shot and killed Lewis, Baugh helped him hide the murder weapon before leaving the scene.
Baugh has since pled not guilty on all charges.