Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Cedar Rapids on Thursday

  Updated
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg cites 'uptick' in aviation incidents at FAA safety summit reviewing 'serious close calls'

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg cites an "uptick" in recent aviation incidents at safety summit on March 15.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the Cedar Rapids Airport on Thursday morning.

Buttigieg will tour the Terminal Modernization Project at the Eastern Iowa Airport. There, he will discuss the $20 million investment for the airport's project and how it will impact travelers.

Then, in the afternoon, he'll see how Dubuque is using a grant from the infrastructure law to build a railroad overpass.

Both projects use money from President Biden's infrastructure law.