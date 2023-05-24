Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Cedar Rapids on Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the Cedar Rapids Airport on Thursday morning.
Buttigieg will tour the Terminal Modernization Project at the Eastern Iowa Airport. There, he will discuss the $20 million investment for the airport's project and how it will impact travelers.
Then, in the afternoon, he'll see how Dubuque is using a grant from the infrastructure law to build a railroad overpass.
Both projects use money from President Biden's infrastructure law.