Traffic on Ellis Boulevard impacted as crews work to remove vehicle from river

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Departments are advising residents that traffic on Ellis Boulevard will be impacted until Thursday afternoon as crews work to extract a vehicle from the river.
Police said that there were no injuries in the incident, but dive teams are working to remove the vehicle at this time.
In a Facebook post the department said, "Expect traffic delays and potential blockages on Ellis Boulevard near the boathouses until after lunchtime on Thursday."