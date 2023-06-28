 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Advisory Extended for the Eastern Half of Iowa
Through Midnight Thursday Night...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has extended an Air
Quality Advisory for the Eastern half of Iowa through Thursday
night.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to remain elevated today and persist in these areas
through midnight Thursday night. Elevated levels of fine
particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the
smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near West Branch

  • Updated
  • 0
I-80 crash near West Branch

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KWWL) -- A crash on I-80 near West Branch has caused delays in traffic. I-80 is closed westbound at the 155 mile marker and eastbound is down to 1 lane.

Several semi's caught fire at the scene this afternoon. Police say that there were minor injuries, but it's unknown how many were injured.

According to Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened between Exit 259: County Road X40 and Exit 254: County Road X30 (West Branch) on Wednesday afternoon, before 2:00 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

