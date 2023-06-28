TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near West Branch

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KWWL) -- A crash on I-80 near West Branch has caused delays in traffic. I-80 is closed westbound at the 155 mile marker and eastbound is down to 1 lane.
Several semi's caught fire at the scene this afternoon. Police say that there were minor injuries, but it's unknown how many were injured.
According to Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened between Exit 259: County Road X40 and Exit 254: County Road X30 (West Branch) on Wednesday afternoon, before 2:00 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.