 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top ranked Ankeny Centennial sweeps Waterloo West in 5A Softball

  • 0

WATERLOO(KWWL)--Top ranked Ankeny Centennial swept Waterloo West 9-4 and 10-0 in a doubleheader at the Wahawk homefield.  Both games followed a similar pattern, West high jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first game and the game was tied at 2 after four innings. But the Jaguars outscored the Wahawks 7-2 over the last three innings to win 9-4.

In the second game the Wahawks battled the Jaguars to a scoreless tie through four innings but Ankeny Centennial outscored West 10-0 in the final three innings to complete the sweep.