Three vehicle crash in Linn County leaves one driver injured

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - One driver was injured after a crash involving three vehicles occurred on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on Highway 151 and Wright Brothers Blvd.
A white Lexus, driven by Alexander Momany, hit a Kia Spectra and a Chevy Colorado on Highway 151.
Momany was driving south on Highway 151 and failed to stop behind a group of cars turning onto Wright Brothers Blvd. Momany then crashed into the Kia and Chevy both going north on Highway 151.
The Kia driver, Ernest Brown, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The Chevy driver, David Harding, was uninjured.
Momany was cited for failure to maintain control along with several other traffic citations.