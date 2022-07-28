 Skip to main content
Three vehicle crash in Linn County leaves one driver injured

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - One driver was injured after a crash involving three vehicles occurred on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on Highway 151 and Wright Brothers Blvd.

A white Lexus, driven by Alexander Momany, hit a Kia Spectra and a Chevy Colorado on Highway 151. 

Momany was driving south on Highway 151 and failed to stop behind a group of cars turning onto Wright Brothers Blvd. Momany then crashed into the Kia and Chevy both going north on Highway 151. 

The Kia driver, Ernest Brown, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The Chevy driver, David Harding, was uninjured. 

Momany was cited for failure to maintain control along with several other traffic citations. 