Three students injured after two Linn-Mar school buses crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Three students suffered minor injuries after two Linn-Mar School buses crashed into each other in Cedar Rapids on Thursday afternoon.
According to Cedar Rapids Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Brentwood Dr NE and C Ave NE around 1:10 p.m. The three injured students have been transported to local hospitals for medical evaluation.
Officials at the scene are advising for parents to not drive to the area of the accident as emergency vehicles need room to maneuver. The buses involved in the crash serve routes #3 and #16.
Students are being moved to Oak Ridge Middle School 4901 Alburnett Road, Marion, to be picked up by parents and guardians.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing.