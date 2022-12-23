Three John Deere Stories of 2022, as seen on The Steele Report

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) For this week's edition of The Steele Report, I feature three of my favorite John Deere stories, which aired on KWWL-TV in 2022.
The retirement of Roger Poock, Deere's longest serving employee in Waterloo-Cedar Falls. Roger retired this year after 55 years in tool grinding.
The new John Deere full autonomous tractor, which is being built at Deere facilities in the Cedar Valley.
And, some John Deere history with Deere Historian, Neil Dahlstrom, who released his new book, Tractor Wars, in 2022.
These features aired earlier this year on the KWWL-TV News and on The Steele Report.