Three dogs rescued from Cedar Rapids house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Dept. rescued three dogs from a house fire occurring at the 1400 block of 4th Ave. SE around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
A neighbor saw a small fire on the front porch and noticed the fire was growing quickly. When Cedar Rapids Fire arrived, the small porch fire became a large porch fire.
The fire was extinguished, and crews rescued three dogs. The fire heavily damaged the home's front area with smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.
No one was home at the time and Cedar Rapids Fire says the homeowner is displaced.