Third person dies from injuries sustained in April Taboo Nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- A third person shot at the Taboo Nightclub in Cedar Rapids has died from their injuries.
Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said Marvin Cox, who was shot in the head and seriously injured, died earlier this weekend.
The shooting at the downtown nightclub killed two others, 25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens, and injured nine more.
According to a criminal complaint, 32-year-old Timothy Ladell Rush was seen on surveillance video shooting and killing Owens and shooting a man identified as Marvin Cox in the head, seriously injuring him. Cox was on life support at the hospital.
Rush faces 15 charges relating to the shooting including Second Degree Murder, Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, and Reckless Use of a Firearm – Causing Serious Injury. After Cox's death, Maybanks said he anticipates they will update the charges against Rush next week.
In May, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges and waived his right to a speedy trial.
A second suspect in the shooting, 29-year-old Dimione Walker, was arrested on April 18 near Chicago and is facing a First Degree Murder charge. He is currently in custody in Illinois on unrelated charges.