Third arrest made in connection to Cedar Rapids homicide case

By Leslie Stone

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police made a third arrest on Friday in connection to a February homicide of Michael McCune.

16-year-old Michael McCune was shot and killed in February. In March, two teenagers, Dante Irvin and Tramontez Lockett, were charged with first-degree murder.

Police say that 15-year-old Baynon Berry of Marion was arrested and charged on Friday.

Berry is charged with:

  • Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony
  • Going Armed with Intent
  • Probation Violation

The investigation is ongoing.