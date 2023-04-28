Third arrest made in connection to Cedar Rapids homicide case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police made a third arrest on Friday in connection to a February homicide of Michael McCune.
16-year-old Michael McCune was shot and killed in February. In March, two teenagers, Dante Irvin and Tramontez Lockett, were charged with first-degree murder.
Police say that 15-year-old Baynon Berry of Marion was arrested and charged on Friday.
Berry is charged with:
- Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony
- Going Armed with Intent
- Probation Violation
The investigation is ongoing.