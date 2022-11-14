Testimony begins for alleged Taboo nightclub shooter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Testimony is underway in the murder trial for one of the men accused in the deadly Taboo nightclub shooting in Cedar Rapids in April.
Dimione Walker is charged with the murder of Michael Valentine in the April 10 shooting.
Walker is not arguing that he did not shoot Valentine. In their opening statement, his defense said this was not a case of who did it. Instead, they're alleging that Walker shot and killed Valentine in self-defense.
Walker's argument hinges on a few key details, the first being that Walker and Valentine have a history of violence. They claim that back in 2016, Valentine shot Walker while he was in his car, which he was treated in the hospital for.
Another altercation took place between the two men a few weeks before the Taboo shooting.
Due to the history between them, Walker's defense argues that he had no choice when shooting Valentine because he feared for his life.
Both sides agree that security video footage clearly shows Walker shooting Valentine. However, the prosecution argued that Walker had ample time and ability to leave if he felt unsafe.
The trial is expected to take course over five days, with over 30 witnesses.