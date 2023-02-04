Teamsters union members ratify agreement with Aramark, avert strike

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Teamsters union members have ratified a new three-year deal with Aramark Uniform Services, averting a strike.
Aramark is one of the largest uniform service providers in the Midwest.
According to the Teamsters union, members overwhelmingly ratified the agreement over the past 48 hours.
The new agreement increases wages for union workers but does not increase the percentage of employees with pay for health care throughout the agreement.
Union members were ready and prepared to go on strike before negotiators for the union and Aramark reached a tentative agreement earlier this week following hours of negotiations.
"Our desire is always to find resolution but the offer needs to be fair to all parties," Teamsters spokesperson Dave Miller said. "This agreement provides larger wage increases than we've seen in the past and freezes insurance rates for employees, which was a priority for our members."
The agreement covers workers at the Iowa statewide plant, represented by Local Union 238 in Cedar Rapids.
It also covers workers in Des Moines, Dubuque and Sioux City, represented by Unions 90, 120 and 554.