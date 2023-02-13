Takeaways from Day 2 of testimony in the Stanley Donahue trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Monday was the second day of testimony in the trial of Stanley Donahue, the man accused of shooting a Linn County Sheriff while robbing a gas station.
Donahue's defense says Police identified the wrong person, but the prosecution insists they have the right person.
The state's witnesses were on stand throughout the day, with the most impactful one coming from Deputy Halverson, the man shot during the robbery.
Prosecutors went over what happened during the Halverson's initial interaction at the Casey's and the injuries he sustained in the altercation with the perpetrator.
Halverson testified that of the seven shots aimed at him, three went through him. This left him with several injuries, including broken hips, cracked vertebrae, and a broken leg.
However in cross examination, Donahue's defense criticized that investigators did not have Halverson officially identify Donahue as a suspect until the trial.
Following Halverson, several other responding officers took the stand. They recounted the hours following the robbery and testified about where they claim they tracked down Donahue.