Sub-Zero groundbreaking ceremony held in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Wisconsin based manufacturing company is coming to Cedar Rapids.
A groundbreaking ceremony took place at Sub-Zero's soon to be $140M manufacturing facility. The company makes and sells kitchen appliances.
Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz talked about how the partnership between Sub-Zero and the city came to be.
Pomeranz said, "It's not just about government officials and that particular company, it's about the landowners...You need a place to settle, you need a place to build. So the company developed that relationship not just with the community and with the state but with the landowners to make this possible."
Construction on the facility is expected to take some time, with the completion expected in the spring of 2025.
The facility is being built on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids near the Eastern Iowa Airport. The facility will be 480,000 square feet, and 200 new manufacturing jobs will be added to the community.