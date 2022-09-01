Striking Ingredion workers hold rally, mark one month on the picket line

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Ingredion workers in Cedar Rapids have been on strike for more than a month. They have been on the picket line since union members unanimously rejected an offer from the company in late July.
On Thursday evening, workers marked the month anniversary with a large strike rally outside of the facility. About 200 people were present, and speakers included workers, labor leaders and Congressional Candidate Liz Mathis.
Norman said he and his fellow union members rejected the July 30 offer because of health benefits, overtime, and vacation policies.
"We're not asking much," Worker Zach Norman said. "Just a fair wage, but some good benefits."
According to Ingredion, all employees got guaranteed annual increases of 3.5% to 7.4% under the proposal. About 80% of employees would receive the increases through wage increases and the remaining 20% would be eligible for a lump sum of $2,200.
Norman said they are fighting for a decent wage and to protect jobs Ingredion wants to get rid of.
"We are just ordinary people. We want a fair wage," Norman said. "We want to get back to work as soon as possible."
In a statement on Thursday, Ingredion said its July 30 proposal incorporated feedback from the union.
"From the very start of these negotiations, Ingredion has been committed to reaching an agreement that provides very competitive wages, comprehensive benefits, and enhanced conditions for our people to ensure the successful operation of the Cedar Rapids facility, its continued vital role in the community, and its ongoing support of Iowa farmers," the company said. "We have negotiated in good faith and on a regular basis with the union, exchanging numerous proposals and enlisting a federal mediator. Despite our extensive efforts, an agreement was not reached in advance of the August 1 contract expiration, and the union immediately commenced a work stoppage."
The two sides have held discussions in recent weeks, but as of Thursday, workers said the talks have stalled. However, they are willing to go back to the table.
In their statement Thursday, Ingredion said it has told the union they stand ready to "further our discussions with the objective of reaching an agreement that is fair and allows for the opportunity to sustainably build on the facility's proud 128-year history."
The company enacted a "business continuity plan" during the strike to keep the facility operating. It includes busing in employees. At Thursday night's rally, striking workers picketed in front of the bus.
After a month on strike, Norman said it is getting tough for workers.
"People have families they need to support," Norman said. "It's pretty tough on everybody."
Norman said they are fueled by community support, including donations and honks while driving by.
"They've been dropping off some bread, water and Gatorade," he said. "We had people drop off food, and every little bit helps."
Norman believes the two sides will be able to come to a deal. However, he said they plan to stay on the picket line for as long as it takes.