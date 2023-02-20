St. Luke's donating AED's and Stop the Bleed Kits to first responders

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- St. Luke's Hospital announced the recipients of 56 AED's and 92 Stop the Bleed Kits to first responders, ambulance crews and non-profit organizations.
Stop the Bleed Kits consist of resources used to help patients suffering from blood loss during and emergency. Thanks to St. Luke's Foundation, the donation is valued at over $100,000.
Mary Klinger, St. Luke's Foundation President, says that these donations will be a big help for first responders.
Klinger said, "We are saw a huge lead in the communities that we serve, and the importance of AED's, and then it is so important as a family member to really learn about what you can do to help your loved ones. And then, that's why the AED's are so important and then also stop the bleed kits."
Each recipient organization will also receive training from St. Luke's and simulation in motion on CPR, and how to use an AED and Stop the Bleed Kits.