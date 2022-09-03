Second man arrested for Cedar Rapids Taboo Nightclub shooting booked into Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Dimione Walker, one of the men charged in the deadly Taboo Nightclub shooting has been extradited to Iowa from Illinois.
Walker was arrested by US Marshals near Chicago on April 14 after fleeing Iowa following the shooting.
Dimione Walker, 29, faces first-degree murder and other charges relating to the April 10 mass shooting in Cedar Rapids that killed three and injured nine others. For the last four month, he has been held in Illinois by the Illinois Department of Corrections on a charge of parole violation - possession of a weapon.
Walker was booked into the Linn County jail on Friday.
Walker also faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Timothy Rush, 32, is the other man charged in the shooting. Rush is charged with second-degree murder, and is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Nicole Owens, who was his girlfriend and the mother of his child. He is also accused of shooting a man in the head and firing into the crowd of people.'
According to a criminal complaint, 32-year-old Timothy Ladell Rush also shot a man identified as Marvin Cox in the head, seriously injuring him. Cox was on life support at the hospital. Cox died from his injuries in late July.
Michael Valentine, 25, was the other victim killed in the shooting.