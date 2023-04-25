Second arrest made in connection to murder of Mohamed Tawfik

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A second person has been arrested in connection to the murder of Mohamed Tawfik in early January.
On January 8, 2023, police found Tawfik unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds in a car near Kirkwood Community College. He died of his injuries at a hospital.
Cedar Rapids Police say that 22-year-old Jeremiah Coop was arrested and charged on Tuesday.
Coop faces charges of 1st-degree murder and 1st-degree robbery.
In February, 21-year-old Paris Diamond was arrested and charged with the same offenses.